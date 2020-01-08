ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a request Monday from Mayor Richard Hickman to waive a requirement to appoint a fire chief from current fire personnel.
“It has nothing to do with the current personnel,” Hickman said. “On average, we’re doing this once every 40 years.”
Based on data from the Angola Fire Department dating to its first fire foreman in 1873, each of the city’s 16 fire chiefs served an average of nearly 9.2 years. At 43 years, Meek was the longest serving chief in the city’s history.
Waiving the requirement will allow Hickman to accept resumes from individuals outside of the current Angola Fire Department.
That doesn’t mean current department personnel can’t apply for the position that opened up when Chief Mike Meek retired after working his final shift over the weekend.
“We will take resumes from anyone on our department that wants to submit,” Hickman said. “But we will also be accepting others.”
In his first meeting as the at-large councilman, Jerry McDermid asked why, since it’s a state law requiring someone be appointed from the department, it hadn’t been thought of prior to change the rule.
Hickman said it had been considered, but Meek retiring was the first chance to act on anything.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong said she feels there are qualified individuals on the department already, so accepting resumes and potentially appointing someone from outside wasn’t something she was comfortable with.
Armstrong was the only council member to vote no on Hickman’s request.
Councilman Dave Martin said he doesn’t disagree with Armstrong, and maybe the next chief will come from Angola’s current ranks, but the law has the mayor’s hands tied.
“We want the most qualified person,” Martin said. “Let’s give (Hickman) the best opportunity to find the best possible person.”
Councilman Dave Olson asked the mayor for a rough timeline for the process as well as the necessary steps.
Hickman said Mike Wilbur of Emergency Vehicle Response recommended the city not drag its feet on filling the position.
Hickman said the goal is to have someone in place by April 1.
To get to the point of filling the position, Hickman said resumes will be accepted and candidates will sit for an interview with the mayor, human resources, Martin and Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
Hickman said he’s been meeting with the firefighters during their shifts to gather their ideas on what they want to see going forward. One meeting with firefighters was held Monday, one Tuesday and another will be held today.
