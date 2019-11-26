FREMONT — Karen Dennis and her family fully expected to spend Christmas of 2015 at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.
Her oldest son, Taylor, was having surgery and was expected to be there through the holiday. They had the van packed with gifts and no tree or anything up at home.
“Christmas is the worst in the hospital,” said her mother, Jerry Adams. “That year, Karen and I came up with an idea because we wanted to do something for the children.”
They didn’t end up having to spend Christmas at the hospital because Taylor came home on Christmas Eve, but that didn’t stop the family from wanting to do something special for children who aren’t as lucky as Taylor was.
That following year, they collected items and stockings to make gifts for children admitted through the holidays.
“We probably did 30 that first year,” Adams said. “This year, we’re on track to do 200-plus.”
Each stocking gets something to write with, something to color with and the paper to do each activity on.
With everything divided up by age on tables in Adams’s basement, stockings get stuffed in age groups from infants and toddlers, all the way up to teenagers.
Some of the stocking stuffers include card games, puzzles, activity books, jewelry, craft items, cars and stuffed animals.
Christmas 2019 is the first year they’ve done stockings for infants. For those, they have purchased bath toys, small stuffed animals and other baby-friendly items that can still be played with in a crib in the hospital.
“We try to keep the bedridden kids in mind,” Dennis said. “We think about what they can do while keeping the activity contained to the bedside table.”
The biggest age group is 4-9. They agreed by far the hardest to buy stuff for is teenage boys.
Small writing tablets, said Adams, continue to be popular each year, regardless of age.
Another popular item is lip balm.
This year, they’ve had enough lip balm donated by Angola Dental Center to put one in each stocking. Each stocking will also get a toothbrush and toothpaste, thanks to the Dental Center.
Adams said Family Dollar also donates items each year for the stockings, which they are always grateful for. Likewise, she said she’s grateful for the discount that Dollar General offers her when they know it’s stocking shopping season.
“I shop all year long,” she said. “We fill what stockings we can and then save the rest for next year.”
Holidays in the hospital, Adams said, tend to have lots of children crying that they’re not at home and that Santa won’t be able to find them.
These gifts, and others donated to Riley, help make the Santa magic happen.
Even though he came home on Christmas Eve, Taylor was still able to bring home a gift from Riley in 2015. They didn’t expect it, but the staff made sure he took home a stocking stuffed with goodies from Santa.
Dennis said they got home, much to her surprise, to a small Christmas tree and some decorations as well as presents that hadn’t been hauled to Indianapolis that year.
Adams had made sure her daughter’s family had Christmas at home.
The stockings will be delivered to Riley aound Dec. 8. They hope to make sure other children are able to experience Christmas, even if they’re bedridden in a hospital.
Dennis said, a few stockings, will also be taken to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, also in Indianapolis, another first this year, as her son has a few doctors there as well.
Adams and Dennis are happy to accept donations or volunteers to help put stockings together leading up to delivery day.
For items donated, Adams said craft items and models that can be easily put together are always nice as are other activities children can sit and do.
People can contact Adams by calling 495-2502, by emailing jerryadams43@yahoo.com or by finding her on Facebook Messenger.
“We do this,” Adams said, “to put smiles on the children’s faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.