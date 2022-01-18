ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has informed its families and staff of a potential brief switch to e-learning for some schools due to a variety of illness.
Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer sent a letter to the community addressing the situation Monday afternoon.
“Please be prepared for the possibility that your student’s school could shift briefly to eLearning with relatively short notice if we are unable to maintain in-person educational momentum due to staffing shortages,” Widenhoefer wrote.
Widenhoefer said that many staff and students have been out sick with COVID-related and seasonal illnesses, which has put a strain on the district.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our goal has been to keep kids in school,” he wrote. “To date, we have been fortunate that outstanding educators and faculty, substitute teachers and substitute support staff have kept our classes and schools open. However, any time we have a staff member out, whether that be a teacher, custodian, bus driver or a member of Food Service, it impacts our operations.”
No MSD schools have yet made the switch as of Widenhoefer’s letter, but the possibility remains for the near future.
Other schools in the area have seen brief e-learning periods recently, including Fremont Middle School and Lakeland Community Schools, among others in Noble County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.