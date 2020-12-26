Social media has become a part of many people’s lives — young and old — with those 65 years old and older rapidly increasing their usage, according to statistics.
While it is a way to stay connected despite quarantines and limited social opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social media comes with its own problems. The flashy programs are designed to keep people’s attention and can be distracting throughout the day. Users must be aware of the way information is disseminated and realize that not everything posted on social media is true.
GearHungry.com — which does reviews of gear, gadgets and gifts — surveyed 3,000 people 65 years old and older and found that 58% said their understanding of technology has improved since the start of the pandemic early this year. Fifty-five percent of seniors said technology has helped them feel less alone.
A rapidly growing demographic group for social media use is people 65 years old and older, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2015, 65 percent of all American adults were using social media.
David Bainbridge, a case manager in the LaGrange office of Northeastern Center who has taught English for Ivy Tech, Glen Oakes Community College and Trine University, said when he was teaching, older students seemed fascinated by social media “because it’s a new way of thinking and being for them.”
Younger people, on the other hand, have integrated social media into their psychological makeup, Bainbridge said.
He said he’s seen several Northeastern Center clients seriously affected by social media.
“All I can really say is I’ve seen it break up families and consume or shatter people’s lives,” Bainbridge said.
Following are some tips for navigating social media without losing your mind:
• Limit time on social media.
While Westview High School junior Alana Miller says she’s been able to make friends and join peer groups through social media, she adds that the “constant bombardment of bad things going on in the world” causes her anxiety.
“I’ve seen first-hand several clients become mentally more healthy after limiting their time online, choosing specifically what activities they will and won’t engage in or avoiding certain people or topics,” said Bainbridge. “As a parent and at NEC, I’ve suggested limiting time and thinking of social media as simply sort of a photo album or very public diary.”
• Do not allow children to use social media.
Youth have to be at least 13 years old to create profiles on Facebook and Instagram, though it is easy to provide a fake age.
Social media sites track users’ activities to connect advertisers to people that may be interested in the products, says Roger McNamee, one of the early investors in Facebook, in the documentary “The Social Dilemma,” released in September on Netflix. Jaron Lanier, author of “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now,” says the way information is disseminated and products advertised could create a “gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your behavior and perception.”
While everyone is susceptible to influence, youth may be less likely to understand the stimulus from social media algorithms. They also may be more susceptible to mischief or unscrupulous predators.
“I myself have had weird propositions from strangers on something as innocuous as Words with Friends,” said Bainbridge. “You can try to monitor everything your kids do online … but kids are super-savvy and can and will easily do things like make secret accounts.”
• No devices in the bedroom at night.
A proper night’s sleep is an important facet of good health, say medical professionals.
“Checking your phone stimulates the brain so we are more active and awake,” said Dr. Harneet Walia, a sleep disorder specialist at Cleveland Clinic. Even a quick check can make it harder to get to sleep, she said.
The blue light emitted by phone screens has been connected to suppressed levels of melatonin, a hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycle.
Walia suggests ending screen time about an hour before bed.
• Uninstall social media apps.
A person can have a profile on a social media site without having an app on a phone.
The apps tell users when they have a notification on the social media site, tempting them to frequently check their accounts. Apps can be customized to not give notifications but if they are deleted completely, the user must go through a purposeful process every time he or she accesses a social media site instead of simply touching a colorful icon on the screen of an ever-ready cell phone.
• Don’t accept recommendations.
Anyone who uses social media can attest to recommended groups, products and articles.
These recommendations are geared toward the individual user. By engaging with them, the user determines what material will be doled out in the future. Sandy Parakilas, a former operations manager at Facebook, likened the social-media-using public to “lab rats.”
• Fact check.
CBS news correspondent Scott Pelley recently stated, “We have gone from the information age to the disinformation age.”
The term “fake news” is familiar to many. While social media sites like Facebook have made efforts to monitor the truth of people’s posts, a trouble maker could easily spread a lie.
Before you share something someone else posted, do a little research to make sure it has a basis in reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.