Police arrest 11 people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Pieter J. Antoine, 34, of the 5000 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Yvonna L. Barron, 39, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Nichlaus R. Champion, 30, of the 6000 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested at S.R. 127 and C.R. 275N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan A. Conn, 39, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Lisa A. Grace, 46, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 600N, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft and identity deception.
• Hamilton Martinez Jr., 39, of the 200 block of Powers Street, arrested at Landis Road and C.R. 100N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Trent B. Rager, 47, of the 2000 block of North S.R. 827, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Jimmy A. Riley, 48, of the 200 block of Mimwood, North Augusta, South Carolina, arrested on U.S. 20 at S.R. 327 on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Brooke A. Sanxter, 39, of the 2000 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on S.R. 1 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Scott A. Teeple, 63, of the 800 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jordan T. Vierling, 21, of the 200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at C.R. 200W and Buck Lake Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
