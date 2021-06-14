ANGOLA — An Ottawa, Ohio, man is being held on felony methamphetamine charges following an arrest made Saturday night.
Mark D. Kuhlman, 41, was pulled over on Interstate 80 east bound at the 143 mile marker for an alleged traffic violation at about 9 p.m., said court records.
While Kuhlman was being patted down for possible weapons, Indiana State Police Trooper Brandon Johnson found a set of scales in Kuhlman’s pocket that contained a white substance, court records said.
When Johnson asked Kuhlman if he had any idea what the substance might be, court records said, Kuhlman responded, “Probably meth.”
Kuhlman said a woman who had been a passenger in his vehicle was known to use meth and the scales and meth probably were hers, court records said.
Johnson called for backup from the nearest available K-9 unit, which was brought in from LaGrange County. Kuhlman consented to a search of his vehicle and several baggies, foil packs and other items were found that contained white powder, white crystals, possible marijuana and narcotic pills, court records said.
In addition to field testing done by Johnson, the materials were sent to the Indiana State Police lab for further testing.
Kuhlman is facing one count of Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine, over 10 grams, and Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Kuhlman was arraigned on the charges before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon. The case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
As of mid-afternoon, no further information about the case was available on the online court information system.
Steuben County Jail staff said Kuhlman was being held in lieu of $9,000 bail.
