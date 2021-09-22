INDIANAPOLIS — Local residents won't see any notable changes in representation in the Indiana Senate for the next decade, as new redistricting maps had little alteration in the four-county area.
Fort Wayne and other parts of the state saw more significant changes as Senate Republicans shifted district boundaries, but the northeast corner is essentially unchanged.
State legislators are in the midst of redrawing districts across the state following population returns from the 2020 census. State lawmakers are tasked with redrawing lines every decade following the census, which determines which constituents state representatives, state senators and U.S. congressmen serve.
Indiana Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate in Indianapolis, meaning the GOP has total control over the outcome of the process.
The new maps offered little change for northeast Indiana, with Sen. Sue Glick's District 13 remaining completely unchanged from the 2011 maps, while District 14, which represents DeKalb County and is being vacated by retiring Sen. Dennis Kruse, shifted into more of the Fort Wayne metro.
Glick's District 13 covers all of LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties as well as the western townships in DeKalb County.
Glick, who was re-elected to the seat in 2020 after winning a Republican primary and then running unopposed in November, has represented the area since 2010.
District 14 didn't change at all in terms of covering the rest of DeKalb County, the same as it was for the last decade under Kruse. The rest of District 14 still consists of rural eastern Allen County, but this year has shifted to include more of the south side of Fort Wayne.
District 14 has given up all of St. Joseph Township in Allen County — the city's northeast side — to District 15, but in return inherited the rest of Adams and part of Wayne townships, which includes neighborhoods in and south of downtown in Fort Wayne.
Kruse has opted to retire after several years in the Indiana Senate, citing his wife's ailing health as the primary reason for stepping back. So far, two candidates have announced their intention to see the seat — Ron Turpin and Dr. Tyler Johnson.
While not much change occurred north, the new Senate maps do represent a change for the Fort Wayne metro, which has now expanded from having three senators representing the city to four.
The changes also are likely to result in the city's electorate becoming more "cracked," with the impact of creating more reliably Republican districts.
District 15, represented by Sen. Liz Brown, is the most compact of the four districts, serving Huntertown and northeast parts of the city, but the other three districts all serve portions of Fort Wayne with large helpings of rural area attached.
District 16 now serves western portions of Fort Wayne and western Allen County but now also includes all of Whitley County. District 14 has picked up more of the city's south side while District 19 includes southeast Fort Wayne but also a huge rural tract including all of Wells, Adams, Blackford and Jay counties.
In the most recent elections, Republicans won District 15 and District 16 with 55% and 58%, respectively, while Districts 14 and 19 both went unopposed in fall.
Allen County as a whole generally splits just under 60/40 Republican to Democrat in elections, but Fort Wayne — especially the more diverse central and southern parts of the city — skew more majority Democratic.
The new maps, which have pulled District 15 out of more heavily Democratic-voting zones and split that region to other more heavily rural-weighted districts, are likely to lead to less competitive contests in Fort Wayne for the next decade.
