ANGOLA — Not everyone has a home for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean they won’t still get to celebrate, at least for residents at Turning Point Homeless Shelter in Angola.
Saturday, thanks to NCG Cinema, Auburn and SonLight Community Church, Angola, the residents at Turning Point got to enjoy a showing of “The Polar Express” complete with popcorn and drinks in one theater. In another theater, they received gifts. The event was free for Turning Point residents.
John Mueller, lead pastor at SonLight Community Church and board member for Turning Point, said his church is doing a lot of work in partnership with Turning Point.
“Turning Point is serving more people than ever,” he said.
When Executive Director Shannon Thomas took over at Turning Point in 2014, the organization was serving around 70 people a year.
It’s grown to more than 180 per year since, with more focus being put on programs to help get people back on their feet for good.
“People usually stay four or five months,” Thomas said. “They have to do drug and alcohol screenings, classes and other things to learn life skills that many of us take for granted.”
A lot of the people that come into Turning Point come without some of the skills, such as budgeting and parenting, so classes are offered to help people master those, among other things.
“We want every resident to know they matter,” Thomas said. “They come in broken but it’s so exciting to see them rise up.”
Each resident gets a needs assessment done so staff can figure out what help or services that person needs. The resident can get connected with substance abuse rehabilitation if it’s needed, with churches and other resources.
As a board member, Mueller said he’s looked at the financials for the shelter against its impact. What he saw is how much more impact there is than budget.
“Take all the residents served in a year against the budget, and it's less than $1,000 a year per person,” Mueller said.
Each resident, Thomas said, gets a binder with his or her plan to follow. They meet weekly with a case manager and the staff gives them the resources and walk along with them to get them they help they need.
Mueller said it gets him excited to see how many people Turning Point serves and seeing those people get their dignity back.
“Turning Point is a place where people regain their dignity and are encouraged to be contributing members of society,” he said.
Thomas said one of the goals at Turning Point is to keep growing and learning.
As a faith-based facility, Turning Point focuses on the whole person and making sure residents hear and learn more about Christian principles.
“Turning Point helps on a mental, emotional and physical level to make sure an individual’s needs are met,” Mueller said.
Thomas called everyone at Turning Point family, because during a stay, it becomes like a family and everyone needs that kind of support.
Mueller said as a whole, Turning Point is going to the next level.
“With just a bit more, we could really go beyond,” he said.
Turning Point, as a nonprofit, functions largely off of donations, be they cash donations or physical items such as paper towels, toilet paper, food and the like.
“We always need paper towels, laundry soap, trash bags, stamps, copy paper, toilet paper, that kind of thing,” said Thomas. “We don’t really need clothing, though.”
She said each resident gets a $50 voucher to get new clothing at Goodwill. Turning Point itself doesn’t have the space to keep donated clothing, by and large.
One thing she said residents love seeing come through the door is milk.
“Any time we get people buying us things out of the ordinary, out of their generosity, is a real blessing,” she said.
Some of the other things Thomas said she’d love to see are a new sign for the new logo that’s coming with a rebranding project and new flooring in the building.
Turning Point is always taking on volunteers as well. Those interested can reach out to Thomas.
“We want people to connect with our residents,” she said. “That way, when they leave here they can help integrate back into society.”
Mueller said area churches, including his own, have several volunteers that come into the facility to volunteer in various ways with the residents and to help with needs in the facility.
They have some that go to dinner with residents, a group that comes in and offers periodic childcare to help the mothers in the facility out, people that host game nights and more.
“We rely on the generosity of the community,” Thomas said.
To learn more about Turning Point or to contact Thomas, visit turningpointsteuben.org or call 665-9191.
