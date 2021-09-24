Flag education

Tom Frederick, in an American Revolution uniform, speaks with students from Hendry Park Elementary School during Education Day at Civil War Days in Commons Park. As part of the annual event, a large display of a variety of American flags is available for visitors to see and learn from. Activities at Civil War Days continues today and Sunday (see schedule below).

 Mike Marturello

