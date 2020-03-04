CLEVELAND, Ohio — A national service officer will be speaking during a seminar on March 11 hosted by the Disabled American Veterans of Cleveland, Ohio.
Part of the national DAV service officers' outreach activities involve informational seminars. The program is designed to educate disabled veterans and their families on specific veterans’ benefits and services, which can be complicated and change from year to year.
In 2018, there were 401,000 veterans in Indiana; among 19.5 million veterans in the nation. Around $1.4 million was spent on Indiana veterans' medical expenses in 2018 and 130,750 Hoosiers received care at a Veterans Administration hospital.
In 2018, 540 people in Steuben County received military disability compensation; in Noble County, 698; LaGrange, 262; and DeKalb, 714.
A list of upcoming national informational seminars can be accessed at dav.org. Nothing is scheduled at this time in Indiana.
The Cleveland session will be held next Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Administration Medical Center, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio.
A seminar will be held in southeastern Ohio, in the city of Gallipolis, on Tuesday, May 19. There are also a couple of seminars in the next couple of months in Illinois.
There is a national DAV office in Indianapolis to serve Hoosier veterans and chapters throughout the state to serve local residents.
DAV is a nonprofit charity. Annually, the organization provides more than 600,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assists veterans with more than 200,000 benefit claims. In 2019, DAV helped veterans receive more than $21 billion in earned benefits, says its web site.
Through volunteer drivers, the DAV provides rides for northeastern Indiana veterans to the Veterans Administration hospital in Fort Wayne and other area medical facilities. For details, call Steuben County Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson at 668-1000, ext. 1060.
"Do you want to learn more about the different rights and array of benefits you earned through service to your country? Do you want straight answers as well as free, professional assistance with claims from a highly trained expert?" asks a news release about the seminar sent from the DAV in Cleveland.
Veterans and their families are invited to attend. A DAV National Service Officer will discuss facts regarding the benefits and services those who served the nation in the Armed Forces have earned.
"So many injured veterans feel confused about their benefits and services, which is why DAV is leading the way in providing you the best counseling and claim filing assistance you and your family can get," says the news release. "Our NSOs are rigorously and professionally schooled in the full range of benefits for military veterans, retirees and their families. Also, like you, DAV NSOs are veterans."
There are many details to receiving benefits and numerous changes from year to year. To learn more, contact the DAV or a local veterans service office.
