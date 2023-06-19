Tuesday, June 20
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m. Executive session at 5:30 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewage District, District Offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 23
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
Monday, June 26
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, regular board meeting, 6 p.m.
