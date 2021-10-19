Nine people arrested by police over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 22, of the 600 block of Evens Avenue, Anderson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony intimidation.
• Alize M. DeGraw, 20, of the 1100 block of S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Kelsey R. Gaona, 30, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 50S, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony burglary and misdemeanor false reporting.
• Dakota L. McHenry, 25, of the 1700 block of Prairie Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested at the 100 block of Wayne Street, Kendallville, on charges of felony neglect of dependent causing death, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Melinda D. Oxender, 42, of the 100 block of Chicago Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the intersection of Fox Lake and Golden Lake roads on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derek Pierce, 32, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, arrested at home on charges of felony neglect of dependent and obstruction of justice.
• Kevin W. Pocock, 52, of Stroh, arrested at the 200 block of East Gale Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Joel A. Pruden, 54, of the 3100 block of West Shady Side Road, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Gabrielle C. Shown, 21, of the 400 block of Iyopowa Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the intersection of West Maumee and Jackson streets on a charge of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
