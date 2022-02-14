ANGOLA — Violet Hollopeter shared many fond memories of teaching at Pleasant Lake School with current leaders of what is now Pleasant Lake Elementary School on Monday.
Violet, 106, was one of several residents of Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation to receive Valentines and goodie bags from the children who attend Pleasant Lake Elementary.
While most of the residents beamed when they received their surprise packages on Monday, it was quite different for Violet, who taught for 19 years at Pleasant Lake, from 1961-1980.
"I bet you were a very good teacher," Pleasant Lake Principal Val Priller said.
"I tried to be," responded Violet, who enjoyed her visitors bearing gifts. "I love Pleasant Lake School."
"Thank you for teaching there," Val said.
"It was my pleasure," Violet replied.
The visit with Violet was as special as they got at Lakeland on Monday morning — and there were many. Several of the residents were overjoyed with the attention and the deliveries, which included special Valentines packages made up by students in grades kindergarten though fifth.
The gifts included hand-drawn Valentines by the students, as well as goodie bags containing things like warm, fuzzy socks and large-print crossword puzzle books.
"We had our kids make some valentines cards and gift bags for the residents at Lakeland nursing home," said Haley Manahan, president of the school booster club and a school employee. Also joining her and Val in the presentations was Marlene Ewen, guidance counselor at Pleasant Lake.
The students raised money to buy things like the socks and puzzles, as well as lip balm and moisturizing lotions.
Those three, administrator Diana Mohr and a couple visitors from The Herald Republican spent much time with Violet, who made sure her hearing aids were in and her sweater all straightened up for photos.
"Oh, for goodness sakes," Violet said when she was presented her bag.
There was much discussion about her time at Pleasant Lake, and Violet wondered if any of the other teachers who were there when she was were still living.
Of course, Violet knew why she was still among the living.
"It helps when you inherit good genes," she said.
