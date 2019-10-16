ANGOLA — KC Learning Center will soon open in Angola, serving special needs youth with Medicaid waivers.
Holly Witherby of Angola, who has raised a son with autism, encourages parents interested in the service to contact her at 243-6840 or kclearningcenter.org. There is also a page on Facebook.
With a motto of "Connect, Empower, Grow," KC Learning Center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, life skills, job skills and other educational opportunities to local youth. There will be an interactive day program and family support groups.
Families in Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties will be served. Children 18 months old and older will be accepted.
A location in Angola has been selected for KC Learning Center and renovations will soon begin, said Witherby.
A board of directors has been assembled and there are plans to achieve nonprofit status.
