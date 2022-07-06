ANGOLA — In the newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast, Brandon Podgorski, director of the center and associate professor of sport management, reflects on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and its impact on women’s sports.
He also explains how Title IX is applied in athletic departments and the outlook for women’s sports in the future.
The Education Amendments of 1972, including Title IX, were signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex by any educational institution or program that receives federal funding.
Though the initial act did not address athletics, Title IX resulted in a considerable expansion in the number of females participating in high school and college athletics.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies podcast focuses on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. Hosted by Podgorski, the podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.