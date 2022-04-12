ANGOLA — It's not just a DeKalb County thing.
High water signs are being stolen across the region, and the problem was brought to light Tuesday by highway officials who were presenting at the monthly meeting of the Steuben County Council.
"We've replaced a lot of high water signs," said Highway Engineer Chip Porter.
The highway department needed appropriation adjustments, or transfers, to cover the cost of more signs and overtime. Of the $17,000 change, $5,000 was for signs.
"It's not just us. It's happening in DeKalb and LaGrange. We're having a lot of vandalism with signs," said Derrick Iddings, highway superintendent.
The DeKalb County Highway Department has resorted to placing tracking devices on their signs in order to find them after they have been stolen.
The Steuben County officials did not suggest taking such a measure.
Making up the other $12,000 was an increase in overtime pay.
Porter said the additional money should be carry the department through the summer.
"The weather is the biggest deciding factor on overtime," Iddings said.
Highway officials can't predict when snow is going to fall or when storms are going to hit.
Storms can result in trees and other debris in roads. Winter, of course, means snow at all times of the day. And this year there have been some significant snow events.
"There were times when the storm didn't hit until 1, 2 in the afternoon and we stayed over (plowing) in the afternoon so people could get home," Porter said.
