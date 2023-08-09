ANGOLA — An educator with 15 years of bedside nursing experience has joined Trine University as director of the university’s Associate of Science in Nursing program.
Amy Bortner most recently served as a learning lab instructor with Western Governors University in Fort Wayne and as part of the nursing faculty at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.
As director, Bortner will provide leadership and oversight to the Associate of Science in Nursing program, which will begin offering classes in January 2024.
“I am very excited to embark on the journey as ASN director at Trine University,” she said. “Nursing is a field of compassion, growth and commitment. Trine has taken the initial steps to continue those qualities in the students that apply to the new ASN program. Our goal is to mold kind, skilled advocates through Trine’s evidence-based curriculum, innovative teachings and clinical experiences. I am thrilled to be part of the process as we lay the foundation for a stronger, healthier community.”
Prior to becoming an educator, Bortner served as a registered nurse at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, serving in areas including pre-admission testing, surgical admissions and surgery.
She also served as a registered nurse for Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Catherine Swick, Trine University provost, said Bortner will serve as a mentor as well as an educator to Trine’s nursing students.
“Amy’s years of experience will provide a model for our nursing students to emulate,” Swick said. “We’re excited to see the impact she will have on our nursing students and, by extension, healthcare throughout the region and beyond.”
Bortner holds a master of science in education from Western Governors University, and a bachelor of science in nursing and associate of science in nursing from Indiana University-Pursue University Fort Wayne. She has been a registered nurse in Indiana since 2003.
Trine’s ASN program will aid in addressing existing and projected nursing shortages anticipated over the next decade.
The program runs five semesters and allows graduates to apply for licensure as a registered nurse by examination.
Offering personal attention, practical experience and state-of-the-art facilities in Trine University’s Best Hall expansion as well as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s new Education and Innovation Center, Trine’s ASN program will graduate nurses who are equipped with the nursing knowledge and critical thinking and reasoning skills to provide safe, compassionate, patient-centric holistic care to diverse populations while working collaboratively with other healthcare professionals.
To learn more about the program, or to apply for admission, visit trine.edu/asn.
