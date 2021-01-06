ANGOLA — Two ordinances that will change rates for water and sewer services in Angola passed a second reading Monday and look likely to be approved at the next meeting of the Angola Common Council on Jan. 18.
The two ordinances were the only unfinished business items listed on Monday’s meeting agenda that were carried over into the New Year.
Both of the ordinances were introduced during the city’s Dec. 21 meeting. If they pass a third and final reading two week from now, the new rates will go into effect on Feb. 1.
The first ordinance would increase rates for users of the water utility based on a cost-of-service study, while the second would add a new fire protection surcharge to ratepayers’ monthly utility bills.
Both are measures recommended by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, a consulting firm contracted to study the issue and recommend any necessary changes to the city’s current rate structure.
As expected, Councilman Dave Martin, who favored phasing in the higher rates over a three-year period and objected to utility-based fire protection, was the only council member to vote no on the two ordinances.
There was no further discussion of either of the ordinances, and the entire meeting was concluded in about 10 minutes.
Prior to the Council meeting, Angola’s Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved a stormwater management and maintenance agreement with the developer of 2991 Meijer Drive in Angola.
The developer, InSite Real Estate Investment Properties, is seeking to bring a Starbucks coffee shop back to Angola. Starbucks previously had a store in the city, but it closed as part of a massive store shuttering in the early 2000s.
No additional update on the project’s timeline was provided.
