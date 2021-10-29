ANGOLA — After a successful 2021 season, Angola Kid’s League is going to celebrate its accomplishments with an annual meeting on Monday.
The meeting is going to be held at Angola Middle School’s cafeteria beginning at 7 p.m.
“Angola Kid’s League had a very successful baseball, softball, tackle football, and new for 2021, flag football season,” said Tyler Benner, league treasurer.
Angola Kid’s League served approximately 600 children from the community this past year. In baseball and softball, AKL also invited in teams from Fremont and Stroh for play.
Flag football was new this year and allowed kids as young as kindergarten-age to participate. It taught chilfren how to learn football concepts while having fun.
The league also has brought back scholarships for the first time since 2007 and will be opening up the application process at the start of the new year. Angola High School seniors Joel Knox and Maddison Oberlin were each awarded $500 scholarships last spring.
During the meeting, parents will be asked to provide feedback and recommend changes or improvements to the league, Benner said.
“This is everyone’s opportunity to share their opinions but to also help us make AKL as great as possible,” Benner said.
As always, Angola Kid’s League is in need of volunteers for all levels, including coaches, board members, directors and the like. People who are interested in lending a hand are also asked to attend the meeting and throw their hats in the ring.
