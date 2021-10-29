ANGOLA — A Union City, Michigan, man is in jail after he allegedly burglarized a storage unit in Pleasant Lake on Wednesday, say Steuben Circuit Court records.
Jordan D. Robbins, 30, was found by police sleeping in his truck at the storage unit facility and allegedly was in possession of contents to one of the units.
Following an investigation by Hamilton and Steuben County police, Robbins was arrested for Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony burglary, Level 5 felony possession of a firearm without a license with a prior conviction and Class A misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
After police arrived to find a sleeping Robbins, they woke him and obtained permission to search his truck. Court records say he admitted to having meth, which was located in his vehicle, along with items typically associated with meth use.
Police also found a lock that had been cut from a storage unit. The lock matched others at the facility.
The storage unit that was believed to have been broken into had different lock on it and keys were found on Robbins that opened the lock, court records say. When asked about this, Robbins said sometimes keys can open multiple locks.
Various miscellaneous items were found in Robbins’ truck that had been in the storage unit, court records say.
Police were able to get a phone number for the renter of the storage unit, and after making contact, photos were texted to the individual, who confirmed the items belonged to him and his wife.
Robbins was arraigned on Thursday before Magistrate James Burns. Bail was set at $10,000. The court appointed Benjamin Nordmann to represent Robbins.
His next appearance in court will be Dec. 20 for a pretrial conference.
