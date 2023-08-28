The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for females 12 and older.
RAD Systems stands for Rape Aggression Defense.
RAD was established in 1989, and is an international network of certified Instructors, said 1st Sgt. Brad Kline of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
The instructors believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain and relatively easy to use if physically confronted.
RAD course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques, and as part of the last night there is simulation.
RAD Systems is the country’s largest and fastest growing self-defense program for women, children and seniors. RAD Systems offers no-nonsense, practical techniques of defense.
RAD is not a martial arts program.
"Ninety percent of self-defense is awareness and this program will teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance, while progressing to the basics of hands-on defense training," Kline said.
The program will be held Sundays Sept. 10, 17 and 24 from 3:30-7 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, 1205 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake.
The program is free of charge. A $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration and returned to all participants that complete all three nights of the program. This program will be a basic program. As a refresher, students who have already completed the three-night course are encouraged to attend the second and third nights of the program.
"Steuben County RAD would like to thank all of the community’s foundations, and corporate sponsors that have supported the RAD program for women," Kline said.
To register contact Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000 ext. 5260, or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 665-2121.
