Police arrest three people
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• John P. Dailey, 50, of the 1500 block of West South Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Colleen Street at Main Street, Pleasant Lake.
• Jeremiah M. Jeffries, 28, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on South West Street at Gale Street on charges of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Skyler D. Schrock, 26, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
