ANGOLA — Once again, all of Trine University's graduates from the Franks School of Education who were seeking employment as teachers are working in the classroom.
This is the seventh straight year the school has reported 100 percent employment. Thirteen graduates from the Class of 2019 obtained teaching positions this fall.
"We are thrilled to once again share other year of 100 percent job placement for all of our Trine graduates seeking to become teachers," said Anthony Kline, Ph.D., dean of the Franks School of Education. "We know this outcome is a direct result of our teacher candidates' dedication, our faculty's effectiveness and guidance, and the supportive partnership with our outstanding P-12 schools."
Nine of the school's graduates are teaching in grades K-6 this fall, with the remainder in grades 5-12. They are teaching in area districts including Camden-Frontier (Michigan) Schools, East Allen County Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Napoleon (Ohio) Area Schools, Lakeland Community Schools, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Westview School Corporation, as well as the Timothy L. Johnson Academy in Fort Wayne and schools in Illinois and Florida.
In an environment where many college education programs are seeing steep declines in enrollment, the Franks School of Education is continuing to grow, with 92 percent growth in overall enrollment since Fall 2016.
"We never take these accomplishments for granted," said Kline. "Seven straight years of 100 percent job placement is a testament to the high quality and longstanding excellence of the Franks School of Education at Trine University."
For more information about the Franks School of Education, visit trine.edu/education.
