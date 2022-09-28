INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties announced that 43 local officials and county employees received accreditation in the Institute for Excellence in County Government program.
Among the honorees was Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers who was among 21 who received their Institute for Excellence Certification by completing 30 credit hours within 4 years. Additionally, 30 individuals completed requirements for additional awards. Meyers was also honored for continuing education credits.
Meyers is finishing her second set of two straight terms in office as Steuben County Auditor. She was out of office for seven years in between her two sets of two terms, having been elected to the office four times.
With the many facets and complexities of government, ongoing education is needed to ensure that government functions run smoothly. With the support of Bliss McKnight, Inc., the AIC has devoted its resources to improve government through its educational program called Institute for Excellence in County Government. The Institute was established in 1993 to allow officials and county employees access to training which is geared specifically to county government.
The AIC is dedicated to assisting county government officials and employees in becoming more efficient, solving tough problems, and finding the resources they need to serve their constituents well. The AIC believes education is the beginning of any successful endeavor, especially within the public service sector.
The AIC Institute is made available to all elected county officials and staff. After accruing 30 or more credit hours of study within three consecutive years, program participants qualify for various levels of AIC Institute Certificates. Continuing education certificates are awarded to those who have previously earned an Institute Certificate and have completed an additional 20 hours of coursework within one calendar year.
Silver Masters Pins are awarded to students who have completed 75 hours after completing their initial certificate, Gold Masters Pins are awarded to students who have completed 125 hours, Platinum Masters Pins are awarded to those students who have completed 180 total credit hours, and Life Achievement Certificates are awarded to students who have completed 240 total credit hours since the program’s inception in 1993.
AIC and Bliss McKnight are helping county officials continue pursuing their educational goals through live and recorded classes. To learn more about the AIC Institute visit http://www.indianacounties.org.
