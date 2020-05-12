ANGOLA — She may not be the one out mowing the grass or the one mulching around newly planted trees, but Angola Parks and Recreation’s Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame is always hard at work, doing all she can to make the parks a fun, family destination.
Nina first started volunteering at the parks as a child.
In 2011, she started seasonal work with the Summer Recreation Program.
She started fulltime as the events and marketing coordinator in 2016 with the job of organizing, budgeting, marketing and helping the department host various free community events and programs.
“I work with community members and businesses to make sure our department is well connected,” she said.
In her years with the park department, Nina has introduced summer yoga classes and pickle ball as well as free woodworking classes, cooking classes and painting classes.
“I have worked endlessly over the past eight years to improve the Angola Summer Recreation Program,” she said. “When I started, we had an average of 25 kids and now our average is around 70. In 2019, we had 162 attending our program at one point.”
The program got help, she said, from a generous grant from the Steuben County Community Foundation and local donations.
“We have been doing more for the kids throughout the last few years which I feel leads to our success,” she said.
Summer Recreation is probably her favorite part of her job. It is open to people from throughout the county.
“We have so many great families, volunteers and awesome staff that make this camp so enjoyable,” she said. “I love being able to host a free program for kids and give them opportunities they may not have otherwise.”
Besides summer recreation, the Fourth of July and Hubie Ashcraft Band concerts that take place annually continue to be favorites.
Unfortunately, a lot has had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19, including the June Hubie Ashcraft concert and the Fourth of July celebration.
Cooking classes from March through May were also canceled as were woodworking classes, the ever-popular Pig out in the Park and the first few weeks of pickle ball and yoga.
“None of it has been easy and we hope our community knows that,” Nina said.
She wanted to be in this position to help the community based on what she saw in her seasonal work experience.
“Seeing a child hit their first baseball or make their first basket after working so hard to do so is something you will never forget,” she said. “Having a bond with the entire family and being able to give these families something to look forward to that is free is a great feeling.”
She enjoys seeing people make memories at something that her department has created for them to enjoy.
“We are truly in this together,” she said. “Although playgrounds and courts are closed, our community is the most important to me and I want to continue to bring people together through this, even if that means virtually.”
