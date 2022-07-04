Angola’s annual Fourth of July parade includes a large line up of entries for the 2022 edition. There was a sizeable crowd on the mound but an even larger presence of people lined up along West Maumee Street, where many people pitched popup canopies and others just braved the sun. South Wayne Street also had a decent crowd for the parade that stretched out for more than an hour. Above, Angola American Legion Post 31 Color Guard members bring up the first entry of the parade, following emergency responders from all over the county, as well as some Angola departmental vehicles. At right, Samanth Crisenbery of Fremont is all smiles as she marches with members of the Encore Dance Academy. Below, members of the Steuben Township Fire Department cooled down parade spectators with a bit of a spray. More photos from Steuben County Independence Day celebrations from this past weekend appear on Page A5.

