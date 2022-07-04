Angola’s annual Fourth of July parade includes a large line up of entries for the 2022 edition. There was a sizeable crowd on the mound but an even larger presence of people lined up along West Maumee Street, where many people pitched popup canopies and others just braved the sun. South Wayne Street also had a decent crowd for the parade that stretched out for more than an hour. Above, Angola American Legion Post 31 Color Guard members bring up the first entry of the parade, following emergency responders from all over the county, as well as some Angola departmental vehicles. At right, Samanth Crisenbery of Fremont is all smiles as she marches with members of the Encore Dance Academy. Below, members of the Steuben Township Fire Department cooled down parade spectators with a bit of a spray. More photos from Steuben County Independence Day celebrations from this past weekend appear on Page A5.
Latest News
- Angola 4th of July parade steps off
- Angola Protests Roe v Wade
- Adele's ex Skepta rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.
- Ruby Wax credits new treatment with lifting her out of depression
- Winona Ryder and David Harbour's Stranger Things kiss wasn't scripted
- Miriam Margolyes brands Leonard DiCaprio smelly
- Madonna threatened with arrest over saucy tour antics
- Public meetings
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn man sentenced to 90 years for child molesting
- Steuben County's Fourth of July schedule
- LaGrange inventor solves the crock pot lid problem
- Man sentenced for breaking into early learning center, injuring employee
- Toxoplasmosis continued: Cats can be source of human disease
- Indiana Rail Experience comes to Angola
- Wolcottville police arrest 1 for dealing
- Waterloo home destroyed in Sunday fire
- Buggy tax
- Dylan Diericx sentenced to 32 years behind bars for 4-year-old's death
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.