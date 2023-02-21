Several arrested over the holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Samera N. Aldaraji, 22, of the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Katherine L. Babbitt, 32, of the 00 block of New London Turnpike, Richmond, Rhode Island, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 156 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica L. Clark, 40, of the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested in the 6100 block of VanGuilder Road, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Patrick A. Gentry, 35, of the 200 block of North Walnut Street, Edenburg, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Yancy E. German, 44, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 1700 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Katie N. Harger, 35, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
• Patrick B. Jones, 35, of the 800 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Alicia R. Kaiser, 36, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 1700 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony possession of methampetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• James A. Keiner Jr., 55, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 565N, Orland, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jared M. Lesher, 26, of the 7600 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, arrested at the jail on charges of felony escape and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Haley R. Lloyd, 19, of the 12000 block of C.R. 21N, West Unity, Ohio, arrested on S.R. 127, north of C.R. 500N, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Isaac P. Nelson, 32, of the 1800 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Deshaun M. Shields, 27, of the 700 block of North Huey Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Buryl R. Smith, 40, of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Trace D. Stiltner, 20, of the 14000 block of C.R. E, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on S.R. 127 north of C.R. 500N, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Vallis P. Whitaker II, 19, of the 6700 block of E. C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
