ANGOLA — A Camden, Michigan, woman was arrested on two Level 6 felony counts of child endangerment after allegedly leaving two children in a locked vehicle in the parking lot of an Angola store on Thursday afternoon.
Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children from the vehicle that officials said registered 128 degrees on its interior.
“Officer Howe is a great officer and I kind of give his quick reaction to that situation to his military background. He didn’t hesitate to smash the window to get the kids out,” Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said.
Sallie Wireman, 23, the mother, was arrested and is facing two Level 6 felony counts of child endangerment and one count of Class A misdemeanor theft. Her case is being heard in Steuben Superior Court.
The children, ages 2 and 3, were overheated but not injured, Hamblen said. They and a 5-month-old were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services after about a three-hour wait at Angola Police Department.
Howe was dispatched to the store in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street where he found an orange minivan in the parking lot with only the rear window vents opened.
When he approached the vehicle that was surrounded by bystanders, Howe found it locked with the two children inside, crying. After checking video footage from the store’s security system, where it was also determined that Wireman allegedly didn’t pay for all of the items in her grocery cart, it was determined that the children had been in the van about 37 minutes.
“Howe noticed the kids’ faces were very red and their hair was sweat soaked due to the extreme heat inside the vehicle. Fearing for the children’s safety, Howe immediately broke out the driver’s side front window and unlocked the vehicle,” said charging information filed in court. “Howe and the other concerned citizens removed the children from the hot van and placed them into his air conditioned cruiser and gave them water, which they drank quickly.”
Wireman allegedly told Howe that a man had been with her who was supposed to be in the van with the children, though a check of store video equipment didn’t show any individual leaving the vehicle other than Wireman and the 5-month-old baby who went into the store with her.
Steuben County Communications revealed the outside temperature at the time of the incident, 3 p.m., was about 90 degrees, court records said. Official historical climate information kept by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said the high on Thursday reached 85 degrees.
People leaving children and pets in hot cars during the summer months is something police deal with every year, Hamblen said.
“Summertime, don’t leave your kids in the car, don’t leave your pets in the car. If you don’t want to take them with you, get a baby sitter,” Hamblen said.
Wireman has been released under the court’s monitored conditional release program. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf in Steuben Superior Court on Friday. Anthony Kraus has been appointed as her attorney. She will be next in court on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.
Hamblen said numerous people were involved in the case, such as dispatchers who stayed after their shifts were over to take care of the children while waiting for a disposition through DCS.
“Everybody that was involved in that case after they got the kids out of the car,” Hamblen said, “everybody that worked that case that night did an outstanding job.”
