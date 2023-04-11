ANGOLA — The Mayor’s Arts Council voted on the four sculptures that should be installed on June 3 in the four quadrants of the Public Square.
Winning the vote was a "Welcome" sculpture presented by local artist Greg Summers, Fremont.
Applications from artists had to be submitted by Wednesday, April 5.
The voting started the next day by Arts Council members, and the last voting day was Monday. Every member of the council voted after receiving information from City Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay.
Following Summers was "Almost Infinity" by Maureen Gray. Her piece symbolizes universal energy.
“There is an ebb and flow to this journey and once we trust our ability to discern the truth we can 'go with the flow,'” reads the description of the sculpture.
The third spot was shared by the Impact Institute with their “Spring Flower” and “Daphne” by Greg Mendez, who depicted the transformation of Daphne, a nymph from Greek mythology, to a laurel tree.
The Impact Institute described the student work as an interactive project to be built in class with their welding instructor.
Council members said they were pleasantly surprised with quality and the number of submissions; 22 applications were submitted. The council also discussed details of the sculptures’ installation, such as the “Welcome” sculpture, which comes in different pieces, making it easier for installation.
“Every little piece like the 'we' and the 'lco' and then the 'm' and the 'e' are all separate, so we can piece that together,” said Barclay.
Summers said the letters will be painted in red, green, yellow and blue colors.
The council proceeded with discussing sponsorships for the sculptures.
Barclay said the city will be distributing a letter requesting sponsorship for their sculpture program to pay the leases to the artists.
A form for the interested sponsors to submit applications on a first-come, first-served basis will be included in the letter, said Barclay. The sponsors will take care of the lease payments for the sculptures — $1,250 for each sculpture.
At the same time, the sculptures remain on the mayor’s budget in terms of soft costs, as Barclay put it, which means that the city pays for insurance for each sculpture, their bases and the time it takes in terms of employee hours.
In the end of the meeting council member Colleen Everage brought up some concerns on the sustainability of the program.
She suggested having sponsorships beyond the cost of the lease to build toward the times when the community fails to sustain the program financially.
"We should consider having sponsorships beyond the cost of the sculpture leases so if there is a time when we fall short the program can sustain,” said Everage.
Everage further suggested that for the sustainability of the program the community should consider having commissions, possibly through Main Street or other non-profits for the sculptures that got sold after being exhibited in downtown Angola.
The city will now proceed with developing the lease agreements, setting insurance for the sculptures and delivering a press release with the artists’ biographies, as well as with organizing a public event for the sculptures’ installation day for the “people to recognize there’s something happening,” as Everage put it.
“People might stop for a food truck and realize, 'oh, this is an event, oh, that’s cool,'” said Everage.
