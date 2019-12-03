ANGOLA — A member of the Republican Party who plans to challenge Attorney General Curtis Hill for the party’s nomination for the post will be speaking in Angola on Saturday.
Steuben County Republicans will meet for their final meeting of 2019 on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Angola. An optional buffet breakfast will be provided.
Guest speaker will be attorney John Westercamp, who recently announced his candidacy for the office of Attorney General in 2020. The embattled Hill has also announced his candidacy. The Republican Party will determine their nominee at its state convention next summer. Hill was first elected attorney general in 2016 but has come under fire after allegations of a sexual nature in a party that followed the close of the 2018 session of the General Assembly. He has been dogged by investigations, lawsuits and a state ethics investigation that’s ongoing.
Westercamp is a business attorney with Bose, McKinney & Evans, LLP, in Indianapolis. He focuses his practice on representing small- and medium-sized Hoosier companies in business transactions. Westercamp negotiates and drafts contracts relating to corporate governance, real estate and the purchase and sale of equity and other assets. He also advises clients on regulatory matters including tax, securities, and antitrust regulations.
Prior to working at Bose, Westercamp worked for a federal judge, an Indiana Supreme Court Justice and an Indiana Court of Appeals judge. He has also worked for Indiana Speaker of the House Brian Bosma and Sen. Dick Lugar.
Westercamp graduated law school from Indiana University in Bloomington with honors. He also graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in finance with honors. Westercamp grew up in Greenwood and now lives in Zionsville with his wife, Tarrah.
Since this is the Christmas gathering, door prizes and gifts will be awarded to those attending provided by Steuben County elected officials and Republican leadership, party Secretary Karen Shelton said. All are welcome to attend.
