ANGOLA — Annual Arts Festival returns to Angola Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown will host a variety of artists and vendors throughout the day.
Family-friendly activities, local business sidewalk sales and live music are among numerous features of Angola Arts Festival this year. Families can participate in face painting and other kids’ art activities.
Carnegie Public Library will be holding an event for kids as well. Local businesses are anticipated to have sidewalk sales during the event, offering another shopping opportunity.
For the music lineup, Father Tom Adamson will perform at 9 a.m., Deano at 10:30 a.m. and Above the Fold at noon all in front of Monument Pizza in the northeast corner.
Angola Arts Festival is presented by Angola Main Street. The organization thanks its sponsors: Downtown Angola Coalition, Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The over 35 artists themselves range in age and will provide various perspectives through their artwork.
“There will be a diverse amount of mediums: sculptures, paintings, jewelry, stained glass artists and many more,” said Alexis Busselberg, executive director of Angola Main Street. “Wearable art, jewelry and fabrics, is a thing and there will be people there for that.”
Offering a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts, Angola Arts Festival supports local artists and recognizes the impact of art on the community.
“It’s important to support local artists because they dedicate so much time and passion back into the community,” Busselberg said. “Art in itself is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it engages community members and makes people proud of their city.”
Although the event will take place downtown around the Soldier’s Monument, no roads will be closed for the event. Parking is available along several streets and in nearby city/county parking lots.
For more information visit downtownangola.org or follow Angola Main Street’s Facebook page.
