ANGOLA — Angola native and licensed Realtor Tonya Lonsbury sold her house and most of her belongings to travel the country.
Now she has just finished her Appalachian Trail thru-hike that she began last March. It took her exactly six months and five days to become one in five of those who attempt the Appalachian thru-hike and complete it.
However, for Lonsbury her journey was not about conquering the 2,194.3-mile route that begins at Springer Mountain in Georgia and ends at Mount Katahdin in Maine, it was about conquering her “inner demons” on a spiritual journey through her memories, and through her mind and heart.
What impressed her most on the hike was also not the length of the trail, but the relations the trail fosters and the connectedness she experienced as part of the Appalachian Trail community, or “tramily” (trail family).
Lonsbury described it as the world where people “don't judge — don't even care” about political, religious, or sexual preferences divisions. Most people use trail names, and do not even know their companions’ real names, said Lonsbury. Her own trail name was Monarch, she said.
“It's a reality where we are all stripped down to our basic essentials, both physically and emotionally, and we all share a common goal,” said Lonsbury.
She said that the community encouraged not only helping one another in reaching their everyday hiking aims, but also in achieving their inner goals as the trail surfaced their “inner demons.”
“Every single person learns more about themselves on this trail and leaves it changed,” said Lonsbury.
She stumbles for words to articulate the changes the trail invoked in her, but she admits that trail as a life journey’s clichés turned out to be true, and that life was much like a trail indeed.
“If you just keep putting one foot in front of the other, you will take yourself places you've only dreamed of,” said Lonsbury.
But for her the effects of the trail ran deeper than those platitudes. She said it was a rare opportunity to “pull the old files out of filing cabinets locked deep” in her mind and heart to re-examine them, and then “tear the file up and put the pieces together to build someone stronger and wiser.”
And much like in the journey of life, you never travel alone the road you take. Lonsbury admitted she felt the presence of God along the way, and that she felt He taught her about her fears of rejection, and her need to find her identity in the approval of others.
Lonsbury was not completely alone on her journey in the literal meaning, too, as she carried her 5-pound Maltese Zoby with her, although people were discouraging her by saying that “a small dog can’t hike that distance.”
“People were betting on how far I would make it with him,” said Lonsbury.
Zoby, however, refuted the allegations as he scrambled over rocks with impressive agility. Lonsbury said she only had to carry him was on the coldest and rainiest days. By the end of the trail Zoby also began to eat human food, and Lonsbury did not have to buy dog food for him.
“Several hundred miles in he was refusing to eat his dog food anymore and only eating people's food,” said Lonsbury.
Along with Zoby, Lonsbury also shared part of the route with other humans, many of whom she met online. She started hiking in Georgia with a woman she met online, and through the first week they met other women, and they hiked together for 200 miles.
“I loved those women dearly,” said Lonsbury.
After hiking 300 miles on her own and still making friendships along the route, Lonsbury met her online friend who became her final hiking partner for 1,700 miles and 5 months, “all the way to Katahdin.”
“We hiked side-by-side every day,” said Lonsbury.
Their third hiking partner who joined them a month later had to get off the trail with a heart condition, but his family welcomed Lonsbury in their homes along the journey.
For everyone considering longer hikes, Lonsbury advised to prepare physically and test their gear ahead of time by going out there to see if it works. She also suggested watching vlogs of hikers to know what to expect and not quitting on the first bad hiking day.
To see more of Lonsbury’s own journey, visit her YouTube vlog channel, Instagram and Facebook accounts — @travelingwithtonya.
Lonsbury said that while to find the inner strength to physically hike this trail is already an amazing accomplishment, it pales in comparison to a transformative inner journey that can produce a more confident, self-loving human being “at peace within herself and in God's embrace.”
“This trail will break you down in every way possible,” said Lonsbury. “Keep putting one foot in front of the other, day after day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.