ANGOLA — Road improvements to Wayne Street aren’t slated until 2025, but that doesn’t mean the city of Angola isn’t looking at what all needs to happen to the roadway and what lies beneath it.
Enhancements included in the project involve exploring the opportunity for sidewalks and other improvements throughout the corridor.
American Structurepoint Inc., Fort Wayne, sent City Engineer Amanda Cope a memorandum to identify and provide options for replacing and removing the existing water main extending along Wayne Street within paved areas from the railroad to Woodhull Drive.
The memorandum was provided to Common Council members at a recent council meeting so they were aware of the estimated costs and the scope of the work involved in the project.
Information from the memorandum is as follows:
Existing Utilities
There are a number of utilities in the area including gas and electric, fiber optic and sewers.
The gas utility with NIPSCO extends along the west right-of-way. NIPSCO’s electric utility is a three-phase overhead primary and transmission line along the west right-of-way.
Fiber optic cable is both aerial and buried extending along the west right-of-way north of Harcourt Road.
Frontier has what the documents call “extensive buried cabling” consisting of copper and fiber, pedestals, cabinets and poles along the route on both sides of Wayne Street. The company has an existing utility easement along the east side of Wayne Street from Calvary Lane extending approximately 1,224 feet north.
Storm and sanitary sewer as well as lift stations, force mains and gravity sewers extend throughout the project area, especially north of Harcourt Road on the west side of Wayne Street.
The documents from American Structurepoint say relocating utilities will be difficult due to limited right-of-way and the number of existing utilities sharing that right-of-way space.
Water main phase
The city would like to replace existing 10-inch water main along the west side of Wayne Street from the railroad to Woodhull Drive and to connect two existing 8-inch water mains on the east side of the street with a new 8-inch main approximately 3,050 feet long, starting at Village Green Drive and extending north to Northcrest Drive.
To accomplish the project, American Structurepoint suggested three manageable phases with limits for each phase determined based on locations of connecting branch water mains crossing Wayne Street and keeping the length of each phase similar.
Project phases
Phase one would extend north along the west side of North Wayne Street beginning at the Indiana Northeastern Railroad tracks near Oak Street and ending approximately at Harcourt Road.
This phase will consist of 3,950 feet of 10-inch water main relocation or replacement connecting to an existing 6-inch main on the south end and an existing 10-inch main on the north end.
Some of the service lines on the east side of Wayne Street can be reconnected to the new main on the west side of the road. It could also be beneficial to extend a separate 6-inch main along the east side, south of Calvary Lane, which would eliminate all service line crossings along North Wayne as part of the overall project.
Phase one’s estimated cost is $990,000.
Phase two extends from Village Green Drive to Northcrest Drive on the east side of North Wayne Street and would consist of 3,050 feet of new 8-inch water main that will connect to the existing mains on both ends.
Construction of the new main will provide a new connection point for existing services on the east side of the road; services that currently cross Wayne Street, connecting to an existing 10-inch water main on the west side.
This new main will eliminate service lines under the road, provide looping of the water system to provide better pressure and branch water mains from crossing Wayne Street.
Existing 6 and 8-inch mains at Village Green and Northcrest Drive, respectively, should be maintained to provide an interconnect between existing and proposed water mains.
Phase two’s estimated cost is $560,000.
The third phase will extend north along Wayne Street beginning at Harcourt Road and ending at Woodhull Drive.
This phase will consist of approximately 4,160 feet of 10-inch main relocation or replacement connecting to the phase one proposed 10-inch main on the south end and an existing 10-inch main at Woodhull Drive on the north end.
The estimated construction cost for the phase three water main is $1,020,000.
Enhancements
Based on current Indiana Department of Transportation designations, travel lanes could be reduced to 11 feet wide and center turn lanes reduced to 12 feet wide.
Currently, center lanes are 14-16 feet wide and travel lanes 12 feet wide.
American Structurepoint recommends keeping center turn lanes at 14 feet wide.
Reducing lane sizes could provide additional footage, to the tune of 5 or 6 feet, that could be used to place a pathway or sidewalk along the route.
Ultimately, curb line would shift 5 feet to narrow the roadway, which would allow an 8-foot-wide sidewalk and a 5-foot-wide grass buffer.
The sidewalk could extend south along the east side of Wayne Street from Northcrest Drive to the railroad. The proposed water main could be placed under the sidewalk to minimize conflicts with existing utilities and would allow for future maintenance without disruption to the road.
Corridor enhancement costs, which are not included in the water main project costs, are estimated at $3,175,000. This cost does not reflect any cost sharing between the city and INDOT.
Summary
Before moving forward with design work, American Structurepoint suggests a utility survey that consists of determining actual depths and sizes.
“This information would allow us to make a more informed decision on the actual placement of the proposed water main,” said the memorandum.
INDOT requested a copy of the memorandum study to review once it was completed. American Structurepoint will continue coordination efforts between INDOT and the city to determine the best course of action, according to the documents.
