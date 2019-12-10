HAMILTON — He was a gentle giant.
James Michael "Jim" Ingledue, industrialist, philanthropist, husband, friend.
Ingledue, 72, died Friday in a Fort Wayne hospital after a battle with melanoma.
Because of his stature — the physical and business success — Ingledue commanded any room or situation he was in. He was not difficult to find in a crowd.
He became a giant of a man in industry for the many buildings he and his company constructed — from large industrial projects to residential structures — all over northeast Indiana and beyond — not to mention his philanthropic endeavors.
"Jim really was a small town kid that became very successful and never forgot where he came from and always gave back in so many ways," said longtime friend and Angola businessman Chuck Nedele, "one of those people that you are so proud to be their friend."
Yet he was not one who forgot his roots in rural northeast Indiana, predominantly Hamilton, where he grew up and was shaped by family and friends.
Friends like Jim Crowl, a Steuben County native and current county commissioner, who grew up palling around with Jim and his brother John, and Crowl's brother, Charlie. Crowl and John Ingledue were the same age, as were Jim Ingledue and Charlie Crowl.
"He's been my dear friend since I was a child. Saw him a week ago yesterday (at the hospital in Fort Wayne). Talked to him, shook my hand. Wonderful man," Jim Crowl said. "Jim and my brother grew up together as children and John was my age, so the four of us were inseparable when we were in our youth; birthday parties, back and forth, working together, baling hay."
Ingledue and Crowl would go on to build their own businesses, Jim Ingledue Construction Inc. — later JICI — and Crowl Earthwork.
Crowl said he did a fair amount of earthwork for his friend over the years.
Another one of those business associates was Jeff Smith, Angola, owner of Anchor Realty and a number of real estate holdings.
Smith said his staff always was impressed by Ingledue's kindness and the obvious care he showed when entering and leaving their offices. He made a point of saying hello on the way in and goodbye on the way out. Beyond Anchor Realty, Smith was in partnership on a number of projects with Ingledue.
"He was a gentle giant," Smith said.
Smith's friendship with Ingledue dates back some 50-60 years ago when the pair played basketball together as youngsters behind Cold Springs Resort, Hamilton, then would bump into each other at the dances at Cold Springs. They went their separate ways after school for a while then rekindled their friendship after running into one another, Smith working as a recruiter for the Army Reserve and Ingledue a counselor at Edgerton (Ohio) High School.
"About this time I moved from Ohio to Fremont and Jim and I continued to bump into each other throughout Steuben County. In 1977, we were looking for an instructor for the Fremont Building Trades Program. I immediately thought of Jim, and next thing we knew he took the job," Smith said.
It was in this time that Ingledue started building homes, mainly in the summertime. He was faced with the decision to continue with education or expand his construction business, something that had become a growing sideline.
"After one of the Building Trades Board meetings, I asked Jim to join me for a refreshment at a local Fremont pub. It had become obvious that he wanted to grow his construction business and could not do that and remain as our instructor. I shared that concern with him and suggested the time was prime for him resign and take his business to the next level. At the end of that school year he did just that," Smith said.
Ingledue Construction really took off during the early- mid-1980s when an industrial boom started in Steuben County. One of the first projects would be the first industrial building in Angola Industrial Growth Park, the first plant for T&S Equipment, which is better known as Vestil Manufacturing. Ground for that building broke in 1982 and featured a visit by Gov. Robert Orr.
From there, his business took off, and like Crowl, Ingledue occasionally worked with his friends.
A business relationship between Ingledue and Smith blossomed with projects like the business developments on Hoosier Drive in Angola, among others.
"Our friendship continued to grow and we bought and developed properties together. We had a very special relationship. I don’t think we ever argued about anything," Smith said.
The two didn't socialize much, but continued to work on a variety of projects for 30-40 years. Ingledue would stop in Smith's office maybe four or five times a year and the two would talk and take care of business. Smith said his staff has been reminiscing this week about what a kind gentleman Ingledue was, unpretentious considering his place in the business world.
"I didn’t think about it much until a few weeks ago, when Jim’s attorney was updating Jim’s Will, and wanted to see our operating agreements for our properties," Smith said. "Jim and I chuckled over the phone, as we realized we had done all this on a handshake. And that’s the kind of guy Jim Ingledue was to me. His handshake and his word were all I needed."
Others would learn about Ingledue's kindness and care for the community.
As a young woman starting her tenure as chief executive officer of the Steuben County Community Foundation in 2011, Jennifer Danic was in her first month on the job when Ingledue joined the board. She was intimidated at first, something she would soon get over.
"I was anxious heading into our first conversation together, intimidated by his grand physical stature and community accomplishments. But within minutes he shattered all of my nerves and we spent the majority of our time talking about his family in Steuben County and his new barn cat. Jim genuinely loved his home community and the people in it. And the twinkle in his eyes while talking about his barn cats was infectious," Danic said.
The two continued to have a good working relationship until his death.
"In our work together, he was a quiet pillar of strength at the board table and full of emotions and opinions on the side. Anytime he missed a meeting or an obligation he was on the phone or in my office within a day to catch up and provide guidance. He was the best kind of board member," Danic said.
And, without giving anything away, Danic indicated the impact of Jim and Pat Ingledue will continue on.
"In the past year, Jim’s and my conversations shifted to his legacy in Steuben County. His impact in our community will live far beyond the physical structures he helped construct during his successful career," Danic said. "Jim truly loved his family, friends and community that raised him."
Among the many boards that Ingledue served on, the folks at Farmers State Bank, LaGrange, expressed their gratitude for Ingledue's service.
Joe Urbanski, Farmers State president and CEO, issued this statement on Monday: "Jim contributed greatly to our community through the work done by his construction business and through his service on many community organization boards. It has been a privilege for our board members to work alongside Jim for the past 14 years. Farmers State Bank has greatly benefited from Jim’s leadership and commitment to FSB and our community, and our team will miss his leadership and friendship. Jim truly set an example for making a difference in our community.”
