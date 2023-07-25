CROOKED LAKE — The fair’s largest animals and 4-H’s smallest members came together for Sunday’s beef show.
The Steuben County 4-H Fair welcomed a handful of mini 4-H’ers to Rensch Hall to show off their skills. Although there were no placings, each walked away with a ribbon and a taste of the 4-H experience.
Kindergarten through second graders are eligible to participate in the younger version of the 4-H program. All livestock and exhibit hall projects are available for the newer members. Without a limit to the number of projects mini 4-H’ers can complete, their opportunities are limitless.
Cows, weighting in at an average of well over 1,000 pounds, are the biggest of the livestock animals when fully grown. Horses are the only other comparison around the fairgrounds.
Maneuvering an animal of that mass and height can be intimidating, but for 6 year old mini 4-H’er Oakley Holden, it’s all about heart.
“It just feels like I’m training them with my own heart,” said Oakley. “(My favorite part is) taking care of them and having fun.”
Oakley’s mother, Jennifer, laughingly added that he enjoys petting the animals and sometimes even lays with the livestock. Despite some scary encounters Oakley has had with his beef feeder, he still showed his four-legged friend.
While practicing for the exhibition, the cow had stepped on the mini 4-H’er’s toe and had pushed him into the side of a wall, but Oakley didn’t let that stop him.
For veteran 4-H’ers, cows in the dairy and beef shows can sometimes get away from their showman. For a mini 4-H’er, the task of handling such a large animal can seem impossible.
“It’s like training a ferris wheel,” Oakley said.
Other animals are much more manageable to the program’s youngest members. The livestock project options include cows, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine.
“The swine are pretty good, but the beef are wild,” Oakley said.
The mini 4-H’er has been getting the full fair experience as only a few days prior to the show he was crowned Little Mister Steuben County.
This year, Steuben County has seen a massive gain in its mini 4-H program. Tami Mosier, director of Steuben’s Purdue Extension, hopes this increase will be felt in years to come. In 2022, the county’s 4-H program graduated out a large class of seniors and has a significantly smaller class for 2023.
Members of mini 4-H could easily be the next generation of 4-H’ers. While all their livestock shows are non-competitive, it’s all about getting their foot in the door and the experience that’ll gain confidence.
Keep an eye out for the mini 4-H crew as the Steuben County 4-H Fair continues through Thursday.
Results have also been released for the beef, poultry, swine and goat shows:
Beef show
Grand Champion Market Beef: Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Isaac Shively
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Lexie Schworm
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Emma Creager
Grand Champion Dairy Beef: Lincoln Booth
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Beef: Katie Ridenour
Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Jalynn Quaderer
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Cade Bachelor
Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Zachery Clark
Feeder Junior Showman: Zachery Clark
Feeder Intermediate Showman: Taylor Schworm
Feeder Senior Showman: Olivia Boots
Feeder Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney
Finished Calf Junior Showman: Zachery Clark
Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Max Creager
Finished Calf Senior Showman: Katie Ridenour
Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney
Poultry show
Supreme Grand Champion: Dilyn Miller
Grand Champion Laying Hens: Jagger Hurrow
Reserve Grand Champion Laying Hens: Maleeha Oliver
Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Dilyn Miller
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Grady Hoover
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Landon Price
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Keenan Hazekamp
Grand Champion Pullets: Bailey Happ
Reserve Grand Champion Pullets: Dawson Cline
Grand Champion Turkey: Jaslyn Moreno
Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: Jessica Moreno
Grand Champion Market Ducks: Lili Powell
Reserve Grand Champion Market Ducks: Shelby Kasten
Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Wylie Fredrick
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Daniel Rollins
Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Bailey Happ
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Laken Mosier
Grand Champion Egg Class: Nadia Cline
Reserve Grand Champion Egg Class: Jase Blackburn
Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Ransom Curey
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Elizabeth Curey
Grand Champion Exhibition Turkey: Jaslyn Moreno
Junior Showman: Macy Ruegsegger
Intermediate Showman: Kayleigh Powell
Senior Showman: Ava Budak
Swine show
Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Jalynn Quaderer
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Ariana Martin
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin
Grand Champion Market Gilt: Jalynn Quaderer
Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt: Ariana Martin
Grand Champion Barrow: Ariana Martin
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: Emily Severe
Junior Showman: Mason Crites
Intermediate Showman: Ariana Martin
Senior Showman: Jalynn Quaderer
Champion of Champions Showman: Jalynn Quaderer
Goat show
Supreme Grand Champion: Breckin Alaura
Grand Champion Milking Doe: Tysen Weible
Reserve Grand Champion Milking Doe: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Dry Doe: Elijah Weible
Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe: Maddox Quaderer
Grand Champion Meat Doe: Kameryn Michael
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe: Ava Budak
Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Dreckin Alaura
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Hallie Shrewsburg
Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Quinn Counterman
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Dahlia Krauer
Grand Champion Meat Wether: Wyatt Cox
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether: Natalie Booth
Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Addie Osborn
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Hallie Shrewsburg
Pygmy Rate of Gain: Addie Osborn
Dairy Wether Rate of Gain: Jalynn Quaderer
Meat Wether Rate of Gain: Karlie Williams
Junior Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Logan Saltison
Junior Goat Meat Breed Showman: Caylee Beard
Intermediate Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Jalynn Quaderer
Intermediate Goat Meat Breed Showman: Wyatt Cox
Senior Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Meghan Rise
Senior Goat Meat Breed Showman: Harlee Wise
Champion of Champions Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Tysen Weible
