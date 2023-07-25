CROOKED LAKE — The fair’s largest animals and 4-H’s smallest members came together for Sunday’s beef show.

The Steuben County 4-H Fair welcomed a handful of mini 4-H’ers to Rensch Hall to show off their skills. Although there were no placings, each walked away with a ribbon and a taste of the 4-H experience.

Kindergarten through second graders are eligible to participate in the younger version of the 4-H program. All livestock and exhibit hall projects are available for the newer members. Without a limit to the number of projects mini 4-H’ers can complete, their opportunities are limitless.

Cows, weighting in at an average of well over 1,000 pounds, are the biggest of the livestock animals when fully grown. Horses are the only other comparison around the fairgrounds.

Maneuvering an animal of that mass and height can be intimidating, but for 6 year old mini 4-H’er Oakley Holden, it’s all about heart.

“It just feels like I’m training them with my own heart,” said Oakley. “(My favorite part is) taking care of them and having fun.”

Oakley’s mother, Jennifer, laughingly added that he enjoys petting the animals and sometimes even lays with the livestock. Despite some scary encounters Oakley has had with his beef feeder, he still showed his four-legged friend.

While practicing for the exhibition, the cow had stepped on the mini 4-H’er’s toe and had pushed him into the side of a wall, but Oakley didn’t let that stop him.

For veteran 4-H’ers, cows in the dairy and beef shows can sometimes get away from their showman. For a mini 4-H’er, the task of handling such a large animal can seem impossible.

“It’s like training a ferris wheel,” Oakley said.

Other animals are much more manageable to the program’s youngest members. The livestock project options include cows, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine.

“The swine are pretty good, but the beef are wild,” Oakley said.

The mini 4-H’er has been getting the full fair experience as only a few days prior to the show he was crowned Little Mister Steuben County.

This year, Steuben County has seen a massive gain in its mini 4-H program. Tami Mosier, director of Steuben’s Purdue Extension, hopes this increase will be felt in years to come. In 2022, the county’s 4-H program graduated out a large class of seniors and has a significantly smaller class for 2023.

Members of mini 4-H could easily be the next generation of 4-H’ers. While all their livestock shows are non-competitive, it’s all about getting their foot in the door and the experience that’ll gain confidence.

Keep an eye out for the mini 4-H crew as the Steuben County 4-H Fair continues through Thursday.

Results have also been released for the beef, poultry, swine and goat shows:

Beef show

Grand Champion Market Beef: Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Isaac Shively

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Lexie Schworm

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Emma Creager

Grand Champion Dairy Beef: Lincoln Booth

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Beef: Katie Ridenour

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Jalynn Quaderer

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Cade Bachelor

Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder: Zachery Clark

Feeder Junior Showman: Zachery Clark

Feeder Intermediate Showman: Taylor Schworm

Feeder Senior Showman: Olivia Boots

Feeder Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney

Finished Calf Junior Showman: Zachery Clark

Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Max Creager

Finished Calf Senior Showman: Katie Ridenour

Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Harlee Henney

Poultry show

Supreme Grand Champion: Dilyn Miller

Grand Champion Laying Hens: Jagger Hurrow

Reserve Grand Champion Laying Hens: Maleeha Oliver

Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Dilyn Miller

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Grady Hoover

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Landon Price

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Keenan Hazekamp

Grand Champion Pullets: Bailey Happ

Reserve Grand Champion Pullets: Dawson Cline

Grand Champion Turkey: Jaslyn Moreno

Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: Jessica Moreno

Grand Champion Market Ducks: Lili Powell

Reserve Grand Champion Market Ducks: Shelby Kasten

Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Wylie Fredrick

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Daniel Rollins

Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Bailey Happ

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Laken Mosier

Grand Champion Egg Class: Nadia Cline

Reserve Grand Champion Egg Class: Jase Blackburn

Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Ransom Curey

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Goose: Elizabeth Curey

Grand Champion Exhibition Turkey: Jaslyn Moreno

Junior Showman: Macy Ruegsegger

Intermediate Showman: Kayleigh Powell

Senior Showman: Ava Budak

Swine show

Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Jalynn Quaderer

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Ariana Martin

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin

Grand Champion Market Gilt: Jalynn Quaderer

Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt: Ariana Martin

Grand Champion Barrow: Ariana Martin

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: Emily Severe

Junior Showman: Mason Crites

Intermediate Showman: Ariana Martin

Senior Showman: Jalynn Quaderer

Champion of Champions Showman: Jalynn Quaderer

Goat show

Supreme Grand Champion: Breckin Alaura

Grand Champion Milking Doe: Tysen Weible

Reserve Grand Champion Milking Doe: Elijah Weible

Grand Champion Dry Doe: Elijah Weible

Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe: Maddox Quaderer

Grand Champion Meat Doe: Kameryn Michael

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe: Ava Budak

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Dreckin Alaura

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Hallie Shrewsburg

Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Quinn Counterman

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Dahlia Krauer

Grand Champion Meat Wether: Wyatt Cox

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether: Natalie Booth

Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Addie Osborn

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Hallie Shrewsburg

Pygmy Rate of Gain: Addie Osborn

Dairy Wether Rate of Gain: Jalynn Quaderer

Meat Wether Rate of Gain: Karlie Williams

Junior Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Logan Saltison

Junior Goat Meat Breed Showman: Caylee Beard

Intermediate Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Jalynn Quaderer

Intermediate Goat Meat Breed Showman: Wyatt Cox

Senior Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Meghan Rise

Senior Goat Meat Breed Showman: Harlee Wise

Champion of Champions Goat Dairy Breed Showman: Tysen Weible

