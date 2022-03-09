Thursday, March 10
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, March 14
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Redevelopment Commission, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
Monday, March 21
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, School Library, 903 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Services and Budget Committee, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m.
Friday, March 25
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
Monday, March 28
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
