ANGOLA — A crash on U.S. 20 near the Ohio border resulted in minor injuries for the driver and a potentially broken leg for the entrapped passenger Saturday night.
Just before midnight, Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident and found a black 2010 Chevy Malibu off of the south side of the roadway up against a tree with heavy front end damage.
When officers arrived at the scene, the driver, Cameron Hicks, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio, had freed himself from the vehicle. His passenger, Brianna Wickerham, 16, also of Edgerton, was trapped inside and was later extracted by the Angola Fire Department.
Hicks suffered lacerations and minor bleeding to his upper arm, and Wickerham suffered a possible broken leg. Both were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service for treatment.
An initial investigation reported that Hicks had been traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when his car left the south side of the roadway and hit a tree.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Driver fatigue may have been a factor, but the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
