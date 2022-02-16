ANGOLA — A Chicago man who was pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road for a traffic infraction ended up getting arrested for dealing cocaine.
Jeronimo Garcia Diaz, 41, is being held in the Steuben County Jail on two counts of Level 2 and Level 3 felony dealing cocaine following an arrest made Saturday.
Indiana State Police Trooper Nikolos Anderson pulled over Garcia Diaz at about 8:05 a.m. just east of the toll booth on Interstate 80-90 at the 153 mile marker because he changed lanes without signaling, said a document filed in court.
Anderson’s report filed in Steuben Superior Court said Garcia Diaz appeared nervous when he was sitting in the police vehicle to discuss the traffic violation. Garcia Diaz was in the police vehicle so Anderson could employ Google Translate in order to communicate with him.
Meanwhile, as he was being questioned and Anderson noticed nervous behavior, he asked Garcia Diaz if had any large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin in the 2008 Chevy Impala he was driving and Garcia Diaz sheepishly answered no.
Anderson then asked for permission to search the vehicle and Garcia Diaz consented.
After looking in the trunk of the vehicle, Anderson found tucked inside a bag what he described as a kilo of cocaine weighing about 2 1/2 pounds. A true kilo, 2.2 pounds, is valued at $25,000-$30,000, a drug enforcement officer said.
Anderson read Garcia Diaz his rights in Spanish then took him to the Steuben County Jail without incident.
Anderson didn’t find any other items in the vehicle, which Garcia Diaz said belonged to a friend. Garcia Diaz told Anderson he was traveling to Toledo, Ohio, for the day to visit a friend then was going to return to Chicago.
Garcia Diaz had an initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon.
Bail was set at $50,000. Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh was appointed as counsel to represent Garcia Diaz, who will have a pretrial hearing on June 6 with a trial date of Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.