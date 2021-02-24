Five people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• William E. Ballenger, 43, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Joseph D. Brown, 38, of the 1700 block of Krebs Court, arrested on U.S. 20, east of Gerald Lett Avenue, on a felony fugitive warrant and on charges of felony possession methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nelson I. Romero, 23, of the 600 block of Thunder Avenue, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a felony probation violation.
• Steven M. Wilkins, 55, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.