SNOW LAKE — Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Meeks was struck by a vehicle while he was directing traffic around a wreck on the Snow Lake curves Thursday morning, an Indiana State Police report said.
While Meeks was directing traffic around the wreck on S.R. 120 west of C.R. 175W, Gary Thompson, 53, Middleton, who had been motioned to pull out from 175W to head east on 120 took his attention off Meeks and struck him with his 2018 Silverado pickup truck.
Meeks was knocked to the ground but did not sustain serious injuries.
“It pretty much knocked the wind out of me,” said Meeks, who received treatment at the scene by paramedics with the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service. He then sought treatment at Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital, Angola, where he was treated and released.
The police report said Meeks had looked back west to the crash scene when he was struck by the Thompson, who also was looking at the crash scene, he told police. Meeks was wearing proper reflective clothing.
“I didn’t have time to get out of the way,” Meeks said. “It could have been worse. Unfortunately when you have a wreck like that, sometimes people pay more attention to the wreck than their driving.”
Thompson was cited for failing to observe the command of a police officer.
