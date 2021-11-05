With a focus on helping all in their community, Fremont Boy Scout troop 186, Fremont Cub Scouts pack 3186 and Angola Cub Scouts pack 3199 joined the Fremont Moose Lodge 2387 on Oct. 23 for the Halloween Trails Trunk-Or-Treat.
The first of what the Moose and Scouts hope becomes an annual event had dozens of Fremont area businesses and organizations handing out candy and Halloween-themed games available for youth.
The Fremont Public Library had its staff join the fun and not holding out, their costumes were a huge hit with trick-or-treaters.
Although the event was free to the public, nonperishable and toiletry items were being accepted as donations to benefit local veterans through The Gift of Love for Veterans, Inc.
With a similar focus to that of the scouts, Rick and Kim Gessaman created The Gift of Love for Veterans to provide valuable services to Steuben County veterans in need.
“All food and donations from Steuben County stay here to help our veterans,” said Rick.
On Oct. 30 at Angola Moose Lodge 1568, Fremont Cub Scouts Pack 3186 Cub Master Dee Shaffer along with cub scouts Adein Johnson and Larry Hess presented Kim and Rick Gesseman with an estimated $500 in donated items received from the Halloween event.
From January to October, in an effort to honor area veterans, Rick said, The Gift of Love for Veterans provides a free breakfast for veterans, their friends, families and other guests. The next breakfast will be held on Jan. 15, 2022.
“(The) months of November and December, we will be honoring veterans by visiting local posts, lodges and restaurants,” said Rick. “We love you and honor your sacrifices. You’ve kept our freedom by serving in the United States armed forces.”
“You too can be an honorary gift of love for veterans when you visit your local eating and drinking establishments. Show your respect and honor to a veteran by paying for their meal. You will truly be making a difference to a veteran,” he added.
Representing their nonprofit, the Gessamans will be at Prairie Heights Middle School on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, for a celebration honoring veterans.
The Veteran’s Day Convocation will start at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast being served after, at 9:30 a.m. Veterans or other community members interested in attending can reserve a spot by contacting Prairie Height’s Middle School social studies teacher Julie Nichols at 351-3214.
“We have goody bags for our veterans with information about the free services we can provide and the free food we have for them,” said Rick.
For additional veterans-related resources contact the Alex Dobson of the Steuben County Veteran’s Service Office, located at 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2B, Angola, at 668-1000, ext. 1060, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
