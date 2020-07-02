ANGOLA — With several large fireworks displays postponed or canceled for 2020, Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty said it's very possible people may do their own, and that leaves him with some concerns for safety.
Hagerty requests people that do try to do their own fireworks displays please follow some safety measures and remain smart about what they are doing.
“Be cautious, be smart, and have a water source close in case you do have to put out a small fire,” he said. “If it gets out of hand, call 9-1-1 and activate your local fire department.”
Currently, Angola follows what Indiana state law says about fireworks, which allows fireworks to be discharged from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and New Years Eve. Any other day of the year, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The ordinance on the books for Hamilton allows fireworks on July 2-3 and July 5-7 between the hours of 5-11 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
They are also allowed in Hamilton from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 as well as between the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1. Hamilton also allows fireworks from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Fremont allows fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, 30, July 1-3 and July 5-9 as well as between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. on July 4.
Fremont also allows them between the hours of 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 and from 10 a.m. .to two hours after sunset on the Saturday of the annual Music Fest celebration.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates 57% of fireworks related injuries in 2019 were burns. The most commonly injured body parts were hands and fingers, followed by legs.
Thousands are hurt annually in some form of fireworks-related incident, Hagerty said. The CPSC annual report said an estimated 7,300 fireworks-related injuries happened between June 21 and July 21, 2019 that had to be treated in hospital emergency rooms in the United States.
The same report said an estimated 10,000 fireworks injuries are treated each year in hospital emergency rooms.
Hagerty said people should remember, among other rules, to not re-light a dud firework that doesn't go off. They also should refrain from making a homemade wick for a firework.
"Use extreme caution," he said. "It doesn't take much to light clothing on fire."
Some years, Hagerty said his department will have a few calls related to fireworks while other years they don't.
"It just all depends," he said. "People just need to be really cautious if they are going to attempt their own displays."
That caution should extend to being considerate of neighbors and pets as well, he said.
"For your safety as well as the safety of your loved ones, neighbors and the community the Angola Fire Department suggests you enjoy fireworks at a professional event," said a media release sent by Hagerty on Wednesday.
The best advice, Hagerty said, is to follow what the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has issued as fireworks safety tips and to use fireworks responsibly.
These tips include keeping spectators where the wind is blowing away from them, avoiding alcohol while lighting fireworks and dousing them with plenty of water before throwing away any used fireworks.
A complete list of tips is available at https://bit.ly/2VBE7e2.
Anyone with fireworks related complaints in the city should call Angola City Police at 665-2121 and any one with complaints out in the county should call Steuben County Commutations at 665-5521. Dialing 9-1-1 is to be used for emergencies only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.