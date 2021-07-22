FORT WAYNE — A Fremont man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on Wednesday.
Markus W. DeGraw, 40, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.
DeGraw was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
Court documents said on the evening of Aug. 27, 2019, DeGraw, a convicted felon, sent text messages to his estranged wife who was living in Michigan. DeGraw was upset because he believed that his wife had taken his firearms.
When his wife denied taking his firearms, court records say, DeGraw sent his wife multiple text messages in which he threatened to shoot and kill her. DeGraw also sent his wife a threatening message with a photograph of a handgun.
On the morning of Aug. 28, 2019, DeGraw went to his wife’s residence in Michigan where he pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her. DeGraw left before police arrived.
Officers obtained a search warrant for DeGraw’s home. Inside his garage, law enforcement officers located a loaded .40 caliber handgun along with ammunition of various calibers.
After his arrest, DeGraw admitted that he had possessed the .40 caliber handgun for a couple of years, and that he had obtained it about six months after his release from prison on state convictions in 2016. DeGraw admitted to sending the threatening text messages to his wife the night before in order to scare her.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fremont Police Department and the Branch County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the Michigan State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.
DeGraw has numerous convictions and a couple pending cases in state court in Steuben County. His two pending cases also carry habitual offender charges because of his four felony convictions in either Steuben Circuit Court or Superior Court.
From the search that was conducted of DeGraw's home, he ended up being charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender on Aug. 29, 2019, in Steuben Superior Court.
McGraw was also facing a charge of Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor and incest. That case is also assigned to Steuben Superior Court.
