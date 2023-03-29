ANGOLA — An 18-year-old from Angola was arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl after he was stopped for speeding and a seat belt violation by a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday night.
Dale M. Hug was arrested on multiple charges, including Level 3 felony dealing in a narcotic drug.
Deputy Todd Johnson stopped Hug on Metz Road for driving over the 30 mph speed limit and not wearing his seat belt.
After Johnson detected the smell of marijuana and his K-9 Partner Klara alerted for drugs, Hug’s Chevy Cruze was searched and approximately 50 blue pills with the marking M-30 were found, along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun, said charging documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
The blue pills are similar to those that have been showing up in recent arrests in Noble County.
The counterfeit blue pills are labeled with the letter “M” on one side, and “30” on the other.
The counterfeit pills are identical in color and markings to prescription oxycodone.
Taking a single dose of a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl could be deadly.
According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, “a lethal dose of fentanyl is (approximately) 2 milligrams, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.”
The fact sheet also said, “Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous because people think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications.
“Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, remain the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths, accounting for 80% of all deaths involving an opioid.”
The majority of counterfeit drug production occurs mainly in China, Mexico and India, according to the DEA.
Hug also was in possession of a Glock 9-mm handgun that had its serial numbers filed off.
During his initial contact with Johnson, Hug was asked to keep his hands out of his pockets and in the air, court records said. Hug kept putting his hands back in his pockets so Johnson tossed him onto the hood of the car.
“Dale stated that he understood and apologized,” Johnson’s filing in court said.
Once he was booked into the Steuben County Jail, Hug became combative, acting like “a tough gun” in front of the other people detained in jail, the report said.
For the Level 3 felony, Hug is facing 3-16 years in prison.
He also was charged with three other counts of Level 3 felonies for charges of dealing narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and having a gun with altered numbers; and Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana. For the felonies, he’s looking at possibly 34 years in prison.
Hug was arraigned by Magistrate James Burns on Wednesday afternoon.
His bail has been set at $25,000.
