OSSIAN — Chip Coldiron of Ossian has won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representative.
When Allen County finished counting its ballots Thursday afternoon, Coldiron pulled from a slight lead into an 39%-31% margin over second-place Carlos Marcano in a four-man race.
Coldiron now will oppose two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in the November election. Banks easily won renomination Tuesday, with 85% of the GOP primary votes to 15% for Christopher Magiera.
Final Democratic primary totals showed 13,535 votes for Coldiron, 10,752 for Marcano, 5,563 for 2016 nominee Tommy Schrader and 4,950 for Jean-Paul Kalonji.
In a victory message on YouTube, Coldiron thanked his rivals for pushing him to be a better candidate. He credited his win, in part, to a grassroots effort to reach 15,000 voters in the final week.
Colidron described himself as a public school teacher, Army veteran and former health care worker. He teaches science at Norwell High School and served in the U.S. Army, making two deployments to Afghanistan.
This fall, he said, “On the ballot is the question of whether our country will restore the values of service, decency and the belief that every person has equal value and accountability before our laws and government.”
He called for changes in health care opportunities, reducing the wealth gap, equal and fair treatment under the rules of law, fighting the threat of climate change and “building a modern economy that works for everyone.”
