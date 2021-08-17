CLEAR LAKE — With the help of Michigan police, three suspects have been taken into custody after several units were burglarized at Clear Lake Storage Garages, located in the 7700 block of East S.R. 120.
Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies reported to the storage facility Saturday morning after a report of damage to several of the garage overhead doors.
Multiple units had been burglarized, and several vehicles and firearms had been stolen along with power tools and other items.
One of the stolen vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe, was electronically tracked to the Hillsdale County, Michigan, and the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were contacted for assistance.
While attempting to locate the Chevy Tahoe, Michigan State Police happened upon one of the other stolen vehicles, a Ford Mustang. A vehicle chase ensued, and the driver of the stolen vehicle, Ryan J. Damron, 21, of Hudson, was ultimately captured in Hillsdale County. Damron was taken into custody and booked at the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police as well as possession of stolen property.
Michigan police then located the missing Chevy Tahoe at a residence in the 11000 block of Hudson Rd., Pittsford, Michigan. Devin K. Hill, 32, homeless, and Abigail L. Scholfield, 25, of Hillsdale, Michigan, were then taken into custody and booked at the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property.
All but one of the stolen vehicles have been recovered in both Steuben and Hillsdale Counties, and 26 stolen firearms were recovered along with several other items stolen from the storage garages.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges and suspects are being pursued in Steuben County in connection with the original incident.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsdale City Police.
