ANGOLA — The Steuben County HomeSchoolers Junior Leadership Board will host an art show Nov. 20-22 at Gallery 900, 900 S. Wayne St.
Artists range from preschoolers to adult. A reception with refreshments and social time will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m. Gallery hours Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21 and 22, are 1-3 p.m.
In a variety of mediums, the artists delved into two central themes: opposites and home.
The show has been in the planning stage for about three months, said Junior Leadership Board President Judah Witmer. The artists have availed themselves to a variety of influences and some have taken classes from Janelle Slone at the Relic Emporium, 713 N. Wayne St., Angola.
The pieces will be available for purchase silent auction style, with the top bids awarded after the gallery closes on Sunday.
"Fifty percent will go to the artist. Fifty percent will go to Steuben County HomeSchoolers," said Sophia Benedict, a homeschool mother involved in the group, founded by Michelle Cook and Jessica Witmer.
There are more than 150 people from area families involved, with the focus on sharing resources and participating in group events like a Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. In the recent past, they have gone on field trips to Sauder Village in Ohio, an alligator park in Michigan and the historic fort in Fort Wayne.
"We do some workshops," said Cook, whose son, Colin, a sophomore, is entering a sculpture in the art show.
Judah, also a sophomore, is working on a painting. Sophomore Auburn Vanover did a piece celebrating the state of Indiana and Indiana University.
Junior Elana Lugibihl is entering two items in the show, a watercolor inspired by nature and a colored pencil drawing reminiscent of art in a Grimm's story book.
"They had illustrations that I really liked," she said, describing the style as art nuevo.
Lugibihl's sister, Lucy, a senior, won't enter a piece in the show; her favorite subject is math. She's taken classes from home through a program called Easy Peasy and plans to attend Ivy Tech after graduation.
"Some of our families have advanced academic curriculum while others take alternative approaches (such as unschooling) to their home education. We believe that each family knows what is best for their own children and encourage a safe environment for all," says the homeschoolers' web site at steubencountyhomeschoolers.com. Steuben County HomeSchoolers also has a Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.