ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals granted conditional approval for two variances for two city properties on Wednesday.
The two received variances to allow accessory dwellings on their commercial properties, Relic Emporium Art Studio and the building that on its commercial front houses a Subway restaurant.
Relic Emporium Art Studio that belongs to local artist Janelle Slone, and the city thus got its own artist in residence with the approval.
Slone said she purchased her property on 713 N. Wayne St. in 2019, and at that time she sat with city officials and discussed possible future uses for it like a clay art studio, and the nature of clay is such that some of the works require more than 24-hour supervision.
“The oversight of the kilns and the process in general, that’s not easy to just shut down at a certain time and walk away,” said Slone. “There’s been oftentimes I’m there staying super late monitoring those kilns.”
She said that it was a typical design solution for clay art studios to incorporate artists in residence that are able to stay on sight overnight so that they can monitor their works that exceed 24 hours in a kiln. Slone said that was her goal starting out, and it had already been met with conditional approval from the city.
Now, in the third year of running her studio, said Slone, she felt it was time to get a closer look at this and to get the zoning changed so that it was fitting.
Susan Ralston, member of Plan Commission, asked whether it was Slone who was planning on staying in the upstairs apartment herself or whether it was intended for someone else using it, and Sloan said that for now it was only for her.
Former Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes came to support Sloan’s petition.
“We actually helped her to bring her business here,” said Likes.
Likes said that at that time, she was unaware what a great artist Slone was. The goal then was to get the property cleaned up, which Slone did, and even “went above and beyond,” as Likes said.
“I am here to support what I did years ago,” said Likes.
She added that Slone’s art adds to the community, and that she downplays what she does.
The second petition concerned property on 613 N. Martha St. that is currently used as an office space for Spidel Custom Homes, according to the application. The adjacent property on the property belongs to Subway restaurant.
“We would like to convert the office space into a single apartment for my manager of the Marathon Gas Station,” said applicant Todd Haidous.
Austin Budreau, owner of the home across from 614 N. Martha St., came to speak in favor of Haidous’ application, mentioning that he personally was looking for a neighbor like the proposed one, and the city in general needed more residential units.
“We support that,” said Budreau.
The Board of Zoning Appeals members agreed that it was better for the city for the premises to be cleaned and occupied.
