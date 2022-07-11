ANGOLA — Prairie Heights Community Schools will begin online registration on July 26 and remain open through Aug. 9.
To access the online registration process you need to have a Panther PAW account. In order to create a PAW account you will need to visit ph.k12.in.us. On Prairie Heights’ website you will find detailed instructions on how to create an account.
If you do not have access to the online registration, there will be in school registration on Aug. 3. The school will be open for registration from 1-7 p.m. A Panther PAW account is needed for in school registration as well.
New students should make an appointment with Nicole Whitsel, the registration and data specialist at 351-2523. Registration requires a transcript from the previous school, immunizations records, a birth certificate, verification of address and any custody paperwork.
When registering be sure to check the textbook rental and lunch accounts. These can be paid during the registration process.
For high school students, book rental fees are $160 per student and students need to be aware that no schedule changes can be made at registration. Schedule changes can be made during the first three days of school. Prairie Heights will be having an open house on Aug. 15 and encourages all freshmen and new students to visit. Visiting before school will give students the opportunity to find their locker and which classrooms they’ll be in during the year.
The middle school will also be having its open house on Aug. 15 with informational meeting with each grade. The fifth grade meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and classroom visitation from 6-6:30 p.m. The sixth grade meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and classroom visitation from 6-6:30 p.m. The seventh grade meeting will be at 6 p.m. with classroom visit from 6:30-7 p.m. The eighth grade and related arts classroom visits will be from 6-7 p.m.
Middle school book rentals will cost $155.71 for fifth grade students, $185.08 for sixth graders, $181.98 for seventh graders and $182.13 for eighth graders.
An open house and meet the teacher will be held at Prairie Height Elementary for grades on to four on Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Parents with Kindergarten students will be asked to attend a meeting on Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Student book rental fees will be $142 for Kindergarten, $147 for first grade, $123 for second grade, $129 for third grade and $121 for fourth grade.
Lunch costs will be $2.45 at the elementary school, $2.55 at the middle school, $2.65 at the high school and $4.60 for adults. Breakfast will be $1.55 at the elementary school, $1.60 at the middle school, $1.60 at the high school and $2.50 for adults. Milk is 50 cents at all schools.
Applications for textbook financial assistance and free or reduced lunches may be found online at the Prairie Heights website under the “Services” tab labeled “Food Service Information.” Textbook payment plans are available in three equal payments.
These payments will be due in September, October and November; there is a $10 minimum deposit required per student for the payment plan.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
