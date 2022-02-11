ANGOLA — An Angola man was arrested on eight counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography on Friday.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Corey Spangler, 33, on charges of possession of child pornography, including one count that included child porn that depicted bestiality.
Spangler was released from jail after posting $26,500 bond, which was authorized at 10%, or $2,650, said an official at the Steuben County Jail.
Spangler was arrested at his place of work on the north side of Angola where a large police presence brought him in without incident, said witnesses to the operation.
The investigation by the Indiana State Police ICAC began after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
The tip and subsequent investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being issued for a residence in the 600 block of South C.R. 600W, Angola, the news release said. That search was executed by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Angola Police Department ICAC.
As a result of the investigation, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office was granted an arrest warrant for Spangler.
Spangler is facing eight preliminary charges:
Count 1: Possession of child pornography depicting bestiality, Level 5 felony.
Counts 2-8: Possession of child pornography of a person under 18, Level 5 felony.
The Indiana State Police ICAC was assisted in this apprehension by ISP Sgt. Andy Smith, M/Trp. Kody Buell, Department of Homeland Security, Angola Police Department, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Court documents about the case were not available late Friday and police were not releasing any further information.
Because he bonded out, it will be some time before one of the courts issues a summons for Spangler to appear in court for an initial hearing.
Each Level 5 felony count is punishable by 1-6 years in prison with a presumptive sentence of 3 years and a possible fine of $10,000.
Police said anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.